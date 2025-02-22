Senators condemn lunch-money 'extortion' at schools

Paul Richards -

MEMBERS of the Parliament's Social Services and Public Administration Joint Select Committee (JSC) were told about instances where students would extort other students for their lunch money in school.

This happened during a public inquiry the committee held with some education stakeholders at the Red House, Port of Spain on February 21.

JSC chairman, Independent Senator Dr Paul Richards, recalled previous public statements made by the police before the committee about criminal gang recruits being as young as nine to ten years old in some instances.

Opposition Senator David Nakhid asked apart from reports of school violence, were criminal gangs operating inside of schools.

Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools president Sharlene Hicks-Raeburn said there was no evidence of that.

>

But she said some schools were in communities in which gangs operated and there was the possibility of some related deviant behaviour.

Hicks-Raeburn added there had been reports of marijuana and other illegal drugs being sold in some schools.

Government Senator Avinash Singh asked if some of the matters were not being addressed because teachers feared for their lives if they made reports to the police.

Hicks-Raeburn said she could not comment on that.

She told committee members that fighting was considered the most severe offence in schools.

Hicks-Raeburn said there hae been instances where some students have taxed others for their lunch money.

She described the offence as moderate.

Richards asked, "Taxing is moderate? Extorting my lunch money is moderate?

Simon said the degree of the offence takes several factors into consideration.

>

He added one of those factors was whether the culprit is a repeat offender.

Simon said if past interventions had caused that behaviour to stop, they were considered successful.

Nakhid agreed with Richards that the action could not be described as moderate.

He said outside of the school system, it is regarded as extortion.

"That is a criminal act."