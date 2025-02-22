Protect the stickfighter with special headgear

THE EDITOR: With the Carnival fever rising to a deafening crescendo, one particular event comes into focus – the stickfighting being presented to the public as one of the traditions of Carnival.

However, there are certain aspects of stickfighting which need to be closely analysed as it has become a very brutal and bloody affair, causing serious injuries to participants. It's so brutal that head wounds are seen as the objective – leading to victory.

We have long passed the time when drawing blood in a sport is acceptable as we have seen in ice hockey and cricket where special headgear is worn to prevent head injuries to sportsmen and sportswomen.

I know of a retired stickman who was hit on the head and suffered a large bump, which was a constant worry to him, causing many complications to the rest of his body and to normal functioning. He had for years lived with severe headaches, limited motor functions, problems with balance and the ability to earn a living. He later died of ailments related to the hit on his head.

It is time we take measures to protect the stickfighters who are willing to keep the tradition alive. Perhaps headgear which can light up when hit, like the bails on cricket stumps, which would also protect the stickfighter from head wounds and life-threatening injuries.

The light on the headgear will let the referee know that the objective has been met by the opponent and this would indicate the winner, since a hit on the head is used as the winning strike.

We need to look closely at this sport and upgrade it to prevent serious injuries and even fatalities to these brave and adventurous participants. These measures will not take away from the tradition of years past.

WKS HOSEIN

Couva