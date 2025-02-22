Mental out-patient shot dead in Laventille

- File photo

A mental out-patient was shot and killed near his home early on February 22 at Dan Kelly, Laventille.

Police said around 3.50 am emergency personnel responded to a report of a man lying in some bushes off Picton Road.

First responders found a man of African descent wearing a red jersey and jeans with gunshots injuries.

The dead man was later identified as Arsham Harris.

Police said Harris was a mental out-patient and are continuing investigations into his death.

