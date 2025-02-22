Mas traditions alive in St James

Malachi Fournillier, 8, captures the crowd with his portrayal of a blue devil at the St James Social & Cultural Committee Traditional Mas Competition on February 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The midnight robber, dame loraine, moko jumbie, fancy Indian and cow mas were among the traditional mas characters performing on stage at the St James Social & Cultural Commitee Traditional Mas competition with the theme Keeping the Heritage Alive.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung attended the event which took place at the St James Park and Amphitheatre on Western Main Road, St James, on February 20.

Ayoung brought back these images.

