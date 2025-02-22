Carnival
Mas traditions alive in St James
Newsday Reporter
6 Hrs Ago
Malachi Fournillier, 8, captures the crowd with his portrayal of a blue devil at the St James Social & Cultural Committee Traditional Mas Competition on February 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
The midnight robber, dame loraine, moko jumbie, fancy Indian and cow mas were among the traditional mas characters performing on stage at the St James Social & Cultural Commitee Traditional Mas competition with the theme Keeping the Heritage Alive.
Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung attended the event which took place at the St James Park and Amphitheatre on Western Main Road, St James, on February 20.
Ayoung brought back these images.
A midnight robber dances on stage at the St James Social & Cultural Committee Traditional Mas Competition titled Keeping the Heritage Alive at the St James Park and Amphitheatre on Western Main Road, St James, on February 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
A dame loraine portrayed by Eric Nicholson dances in front of the judges at the St James Social & Cultural Committee traditional mas competition. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
A moko jumbie from Moko Somokow shows off his wings at the St James Park and Amphitheatre, on February 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
A cow crawls across the stage for the judges at the St James Social & Cultural Committee traditional mas competition at the St James Park and Amphitheatre, on February 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
A moko jumbie from Moko Somokow shows gets close to the audience at the St James Park and Amphitheatre, on February 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Chelsea Mohammed, 14, entertains the crowd with her performance as a fancy Indian at the St James Social & Cultural Committee Traditional Mas Competition on February 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
A jamette gets up close and personal to Roger Moore and family, gaining laughter from the audience at the St James Park and Amphitheatre on February 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
A jab jab from the FCB Original Jab Jab band cracks his whip on stage at the St James Social & Cultural Committee Traditional Mas Competition on February 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
A clown throws a bucket of confetti on an audience member at the St James Park and Amphitheatre on February 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
