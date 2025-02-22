Man shot dead on hunting trip in Vessigny

- File photo

A man was shot dead while hunting with two friends in the Jungal Forest in Vessigny early on February 22.

He was identified as Dillon Maraj.

Police said around 10.30 pm on February 21, Maraj and two friends went into the forest to hunt.

The two friends told police that Maraj was roughly 200 feet from them when they heard a gunshot and ran toward him.

They said he was holding the right side of his chest which was bleeding. They took him to the Point Fortin Hospital where he died around 2 am.

Head of the South Western division Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson told Newsday on February 22 that the police were pursuing all potential leads regarding the origin of the bullet.

Thompson said a team went to the forest to get more facts.

He said investigations were ongoing.