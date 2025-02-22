Junior mas parade in St James

Young masqueraders enjoy themselves while crossing the stage with during the St James Children's Carnival parade Western Main Road, St James on February 4, 2024. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Junior masqueraders will head to St James for the Children’s Carnival Parade being held under the theme One Community One Spirit on February 23.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the competition takes place along the Western Main Road, St James, from 1 pm to 6 pm, beginning at Courts, Long Circular Road, and ending at George Cabral Street.

The competition is open to all junior bands, school and non-school and individuals, a media release said.

Judging categories are: king and queen of the bands, band of the year-mini, small, medium and large, male and female individual of the year, best use of local material, local theme, best traditional mas, best St James band and open category for the Yvonne Mungal Challenge Trophy.

The release said the competition has attracted a growing registration of 50-plus bands and over 200 individuals.

For more info: contact Sharon at 461 7276.