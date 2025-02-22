Evolution band to bring youth energy to Monday Madness

Frontline Singer Nkosi Sucre -

Evolution The Band which is comprised of young musicians is promising to bring something fresh and exciting to Monday Madness at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

The event on February 24 is headlined by soca star Machel Montano.

Bandleader Michael Jagdeo said the musicians and singers will be bringing youth energy to the forefront. All the bandmembers are under 25 years old.

Jagdeo said in a media release, “We started two years ago and we’ve grown significantly. Our breakout on the scene was during the Redemption 2023 concert campaign where we delivered reggae and other genres to music patrons who came out to the Redemption Roadshows held across the country.

"Our aim is to build our music catalogue so we eventually move away from doing covers and instead, showcase to the world, just how talented our musicians are.”

He is confident of the band’s capabilities and its frontline singers Tishanna Stoute, Nkosi Sucre and Juniah Lifa.

“On Monday, patrons can expect to see us looking real good, sounding real good and bringing nothing but youth energy to the fete,” he said.

Evolution The Band has performed at Mical Teja’s Mas The Experience and at Gateway to the World fete, delivering powerful performances of popular songs, the release said.

“Evolution is more than just a band. This unit is proof of a journey of growth and creativity, blending our talents and skills to create something fresh and exciting,” Jagdeo said.

He is thankful to businessman Johnny Quan of Johnny Q Entertainment for his support and direction. He said a simple meeting two years ago between them has afforded the band to progress thus far.

Among the musicians are keyboardist Aidan Villafana, guitarist Josiah Lewis, drummer Kayode Charles, percussionist Ire Charles, sample tech Keiron Hoyte, head engineer Karron Quan Vie, while musical director is Ekundayo Charles. They are all eager to make a big impression at Monday Madness fete, the release said.

As to the reason for the band's youthful make up Jagdeo explained, “We recognised that most bands were not including younger musicians. We thought it was time to do something about that. Everyone in Evolution is under the age of 25 years old.”

On February 24, Evolution The Band will back Mical Teja, Teddyson John, Farmer Nappy, Nailah Blackman and Grenada’s V’ghn.

“We are very happy that we have created our own space. Over the years we’ve stood and looked on as big bands recycled musicians on soca stages, stifling younger talent. We have chosen to do something about it and so far, we’ve been hitting the big stages in the Carnival too,” Jagdeo said.

When it comes to performing with the different artistes during the Carnival season, Jagdeo admits there are challenges, particularly when it comes to understanding and executing exactly what each artistes wishes to feel and do, in their set.

“One of the major challenges for us is adapting to the varying styles of the artistes and having to remember it all. In the end, however, we’ve showed just how adaptable we are and we’ve been hitting the mark pretty well.”

Jagdeo has big plans for Evolution The Band.

“My ultimate vision is to deliver what I call the Bruno Mars experience. I want more than just a performance of cover tracks, sprinkled with one or two original singles from our artistes. I want our artistes to stand on stages and play all of their own music, delivering our own unique set and owning it. I know it’s going to happen.”

The A Team Band will also accompany artistes at the event, the release said.

Follow Evolution The Band @evolutiontheband.

