Doctors petition for higher salaries

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo

MEDICAL doctors in the public health sector have launched an online petition to try to press for a salary increase, claiming it to be sorely overdue, according to a statement sent to Newsday on February 21 by a group calling itself, Concerned Public Sector Doctors.

"Public-sector doctors in TT have gone nearly ten years without a salary increase, yet government officials have just approved raises of up to 76 per cent for themselves. This is a massive injustice, and doctors are finally taking action.

"Over 75 doctors and citizens have already signed a petition demanding fair salary negotiations, and the numbers are growing daily."

The petition can be found online at https://chng.it/XcS9Gd9kC4.

"Doctors who risked their lives during covid19, handled mass casualty emergencies, and continue to work in an underfunded health-care system are being completely ignored by the Government."

The concerned doctors asked why were government officials getting raises, while doctors have been left behind since 2015.

"Why has there been no transparent salary negotiation for doctors despite inflation and increased workloads?"

The letter asked if the Government would continue to ignore this crisis while public health care reportedly deteriorated.

"This issue is not just about money. It is about the survival of our health-care system.

"Doctors are reaching their breaking point, and if this continues, more will leave public service, leading to a staffing crisis that will directly affect patient care."

Newsday tried to contract Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh via WhatsApp but up to press time had not received a reply.