Coast Guard searching for missing sailor

Coast Guard officer Kieron Simon who is missing at sea. -

THE Coast Guard says search efforts are ongoing for missing sailor Kieron Simon who was trapped inside of a sinking vessel on February 20.

A press release from the Coast Guard on February 21 said the incident happened during a boarding operation on “a vessel of interest.”

“The vessel was intercepted by a Coast Guard patrol boat and three foreign nationals were removed and taken aboard the patrol boat for safekeeping, as the vessel of interest had begun taking on water.

“While the foreign nationals were being transferred, two members of the Coast Guard remained on board the vessel of interest.

“One of the Coast Guard sailors attempted to determine if there were any other persons onboard; however, the rough seas caused the vessel to submerge suddenly. The sailor who had remained above deck was thrown into the water, while the other became trapped inside as the vessel sank from sight.”

The release said the sailor who was thrown into the water was quickly retrieved but attempts to secure lines to the sinking vessel failed because of its size.