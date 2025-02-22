Campbell siblings golden at National Cycling Champs

The top three in the elite men's scratch race event, from left, second-placed Akil Campbell, winner Liam Trepte, and third-placed Jadian Neaves. - Photos courtesy TT Cycling Federation

Siblings Teniel and Akil Campbell captured the elite women and men’s 4K individual pursuit national titles respectively, on night one of the National Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Couva on February 20.

After an over two-year absence from competitive track cycling in TT, Teniel (PSL Cycling) made a swift return to the local circuit by clocking a speedy four minutes and 55.70 seconds (4:55.70) in the 4K event.

Madonna Wheelers’ Adelle Gyan Sootim earned silver in 7:32.86.

Later on, Teniel also won gold in the elite women's 40-lap scratch race as she and fellow pro-road cyclist Alexi Ramirez (Miami Blazers) battled it out for top honours. Ramirez came in second.

In the men/Under-23 4K individual pursuit Akil (PSL) topped the field in 4:36.35, beating to the line by over six seconds, Raiders’ silver medallist Jadian Neaves (4:42.41) and Evolution’s bronze receiver Tariq Woods (4:49.42). Josiah Williams (5:57.51) was fourth.

>

Both Neaves and Williams’ results in this event saw them automatically capture gold and silver respectively in the Under-23 division.

Madonna Wheelers’ Cassidy Samaroo was crowned national champion in the junior women’s individual pursuit while PSL’s Triston Jaichan won the junior men's event.

The JLD Cycling Academy coach and student combination of two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip and Makaira Wallace pedalled to respective national titles in the men and women’s elite keirin finals.

Phillip’s return to national competition saw him oust Arima Wheelers’ pair Danell James and Ryan D’Abreau into silver and bronze respectively.

Wallace also defended her national keirin crown with Arima’s Alexia Wilson as runner-up and Madonna’s Phoebe Sandy third.

James, D’Abreau and Valkyries’ Syndel Samaroo rounded the top three in the Under-23 men’s keirin, while Team DPS duo Jelani Need and Zion Lucas pedalled to a one-two finish in the junior men. Jason Ramrod (Evolution) was third.

Neaves copped the national Under-23 men’s 40-lap scratch race title with Williams and Madonna Wheelers’ John Gyan Sootim rounding off the top three.

In the elite men’s scratch, Liam Trepte (Team BSR-USA) bettered Akil for the top prize, with Neaves completing the top three.

>

Night two of the championships raced off after press time on February 21 with eight titles up for grabs – elite men and women’s elimination race, team sprint and points races.

From 3 pm on February 22, all sprint events will be contested, from qualification to the medal round. On the following and final day, all categories vie for 1K time trial and standing 250m titles.

The championships is being used as a qualifier for the Easter International Grand Prix, Youth Pan American Games and the Junior and Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships. Performances across the four days go towards national team selection.