Analysis of US tariffs on Canada

US President Donald Trump - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: US President Donald Trump’s use of border security to justify tariffs on Canada exemplifies how political rhetoric can obscure economic motives.

Canada, a trusted ally and trading partner, posed no credible security threat to the US.

The claim collapses under scrutiny, particularly when weighed against Trump’s suggestion that Canada should become the 51st state – a proposal that would eliminate the border entirely.

This contradiction exposes the pretext of security as a facade for a deeper agenda: economic control.

The true motive behind these tariffs was clear – to disrupt Canada’s trade stability and gain leverage over its resources.

By destabilising established trade agreements like the USMCA (US-Mexico-Canada Agreement), Trump’s administration sought to extract concessions and expand US dominance.

Such tactics align with Trump’s broader pattern of using economic pressure to assert control, regardless of the harm inflicted on allies or the global economy.

While marketed to his base as a punishment for foreign nations, tariffs function as a tax on imported goods, driving up prices for American consumers.

Those most affected are working- and middle-class households, the very people Trump claimed to champion.

Meanwhile, the wealthiest individuals benefit from market instability, exploiting crises to consolidate wealth – just as they did during the covid19 pandemic.

The border security narrative also served to distract from the policy’s economic consequences.

By appealing to fears of external threats, Trump shifted attention away from the real beneficiaries: corporations and the wealthy elite.

This tactic perpetuates a cycle of fear, distraction, and exploitation, allowing inequitable policies to go unchallenged until their damaging effects are fully realised.

Beyond economic harm, such policies erode trust between nations and destabilise global trade systems built on co-operation.

Canada, once a close ally, was treated as an adversary, signalling that even the strongest partnerships can be sacrificed for short-term political gains.

These actions undermine not only international relationships, but also America’s leadership role on the global stage.

Trump’s tariffs on Canada reveal a broader pattern of governance rooted in power and control.

Security was merely a convenient excuse, masking policies that enriched the few at the expense of the many.

By critically examining these actions, we expose the underlying motives and challenge the narratives designed to mislead.

Only through accountability and vigilance can we disrupt this cycle and prioritise fairness, trust, and shared prosperity.

KENNY PERSAD

via e-mail