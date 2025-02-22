Akil Campbell, Jadian Neave pedal to two more cycling titles

TT cyclist Akil Campbell.

Jadian Neaves (Raiders) and Akil Campbell (PSL) added two more national titles to their 2025 haul as they dominated night two of the National Cycling Championships in Balmain, Couva, on February 21.

Neaves powered to victory in the Under-23 men’s elimination and points races while Campbell captured both titles in the men’s elite division.

Neaves topped eventual silver medallist John Gyan Sootim (Madonna Wheelers) in both the elimination and points races.

In the elite division elimination, Campbell bested runner-up Tariq Woods (Evolution) and third-placed Neaves and then topped the points race with Neaves and Liam Trepte (Team BSR-USA) rounding off the top three respectively.

On February 20, Campbell pedalled to the national 4km individual time trial title while Neaves picked up the U23 crown. Both now have three national titles this year, with one more day of racing to go on February 23.

In other races, Team DPS’ Zion Lucas, Jelani Nedd and Kyle Hospedales won the men’s team sprint event while Arima Wheelers’ Renelle Bernard, Adrianna Seyjagat and Alexia Wilson were champions in the women’s equivalent, with Madonna’s Cassidy Samaroo, Adelle Gyan-Sootim and Phoebe Sandy coming in second.

US-based pro road cyclist Alexi Ramirez (Miami Blazers) defeated fellow TT pro endurance ruder Teniel Campbell (PSL) in the elite women’s elimination and points races.

In the junior elimination and points races, PSL’s Triston Jaichan and Matthew Da Costa Hinds finished in winner’s row respectively.

On February 21, the sprint events sped off in all categories but were incomplete up to press time.

The final day of racing speeds off on February 23 from 3 pm.