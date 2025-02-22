40 Carnival kings and queens move on to semis

Daniella Carr shows her Dame Loraine Queen of the Ancestors. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Forty senior kings and queens of Carnival have advanced to the semifinals of the competitions on February 26 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Some 45 kings and 54 queens paraded before the judges at the Savannah on February 19.

Claiming the top spot in the kings preliminaries was Fareid Carvalho's costume Dralozo a Being From the Sun with 415 points.

Marlon Rampersad's King Mansa Musa placed second with 412 points and Curtis Eustace placed third scoring 402 points with Spirit of D Gasparee Cave.

Among the queens, Nicole Hercules and Roxanne Omalo shared top place with 404 points with De Tiger Butterfly and Sirena-Mistress of the Seas respectively.

Rana Kandoo was next with 400 points for her costume Maiya-Goddess of Creation.

Top 20 queens:

1. Nicole Hercules, De Tiger Butterfly: 404 points

1. Roxanne Omalo, Sirena-Mistress of the Seas: 404 points

3. Rana Kandoo, Maiya-Goddess of Creation: 400 points

4. Savitri Holassie, Beira-Queen of Eternal Winter: 399 points

4. Shynel Brizan, Queen Adelaide Dison: 399 points

4. Cherry Ann Valere, Solaria Firebird of Light and Life: 399 points

7. Priya Nagassar, Nandi an African queen: 395 points

8. Takeyah Fletcher Marshall, Carnival our Golden Jewel: 392 points

9. Peola Marchan, Namaka Goddess of the Ocean: 386 points

10. Shelly Watson, De Colour of the Love Bite: 384 points

10. Rosemary Parris, Ocean Beauty: 384 points

12. Anna Jardine, Edenonia a Breath of Fresh Air: 382 points

13. Semoi Mathew, La Terre Mere: 378 points

14. Trina Bartholomew, A Vision of Gold in the Enchanted Garden Treena: 377 points

15. Turona Rambharose, The Sunrise and Sunset Over the Sahara: 375 points

16. Liesha Mc Eachnie, Esprit De Liberte (the hunted jab from Caroni sugar estate): 373 points

17. Laura Rampersad, Queen Nefertiti: 368 points

17. Michelle George Bermudez, Azara Flight for Freedom: 368 points

19. Allison Emma John, The Souvenir Doll: 365 points

19. Sonya Blaize, Seductive Bait the Lure of the Angler: 365 points

21. Elizabeth Lucas, De Dame Lorraine: 363 points

Top 20 kings

1. Fareid Carvalho, Dralozo A Being from the Sun: 415 points

2. Marlon Rampersad, King Mansa Musa: 412 points

3. Curtis Eustace, Spirit of D Gasparee Cave: 402 points

4. Ravi Lakhan, Midnight Robber Lord of Darkness and Death: 400 points

5. Ted Eustace, Journey to Mayaro: 390 points

6. Keston Benthum, Notsek Bardo: 379 points

7. Erron Sookdeo, An African Drummer: 370 points

7. Russell Grants, King Sampson: 370 points

9. Franklin Jagdeo, Spirit of an African Witch Doctor: 365 points

10. Arif Grantum, Jafar Sorcerer of Agrabah: 364 points

11. Raymond Mark, Oberon King of Fairyland and the Protector of the Forest: 363 points

12. Joseph Lewis, Jaixue Shenlong Guardian of the Universe: 358 points

13. Ronald Barney Blaize, The Might of Poseidon: 352 points

14. Tekel Sylvan, Mictlantcuhtli Mictlan God of the Underworld: 349 points

15. Roopnarine Rampersad, Rise of the Phantom God Garraka: 348 points

16. Jahmarley Bisnath, The Scarecrow: 346 points

17. Joel Roney John, D Witch Doctor: 339 points

18. Makesi Leach, Wings of Hope and Love: 338 points

19. Nigel Baptiste, Rhythmic Vibrations the Universal Language: 336 points

20. Daniel Bascombe, King Noel: 327 points