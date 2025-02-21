TTPost: Beware of 'lost parcel' scam

TTPost National Mail Centre, Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - File photo

EVEN as the TT Postal Corporation (TTPost) on February 19 issued a warning about fraudsters running a "lost parcel" scam, as of February 21 internet users continued to be plagued with bogus ads perpetrating this fraud.

The fake ad is official-looking and pretends to originate from TTPost.

Typically the ad says, "TTPOST Offer of the Year in Trinidad and Tobago. Fill out the survey and buy lost parcels for only 13 TTD!

"Don't miss out! Offer valid for a limited time."

The ad shows large boxes packed with items resembling electronic goods, each box labelled with a price-tag of $13. The fake ad also includes "testimonials" from purported satisfied buyers, claiming to have bought items such as a microwave oven for the modest sum.

One of the so-called testimonials said, "I was a little skeptical, but I took the risk of ordering. Very surprised by the amount of equipment in the parcel."

Another said, "I am delighted with my order! I received a phone and a game-pad. I recommend it to everyone!"

The ad even provided purported phone numbers for members of the public to call.

However, on Facebook the official page of TTPost posted a notice titled, Beware of phishing scams.

TTPost warned that any claims of lost parcels being sold were fraudulent.

"TTPost does not sell lost or unclaimed parcels under any circumstances.

"If you encounter such offers, please refrain from engaging with them. Stay vigilant and protect yourself from scams."

TTPost said for verification of any TTPost-related matters, the general public could call its Customer Service Department at 800-POST (7678) or via WhatsApp at 774-0715 or via email at customer.service@ttpost.gov.tt or visit our website at www.ttpost.net

Phishing is the fraudulent practice of out sending emails or other messages purporting to be from reputable companies in order to persuade individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

Members of the public were warned of a rise in financial scams, often occurring online, in the 2024 Annual Report of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIUTT) laid in the House of Representatives on February 5.

The FIU warned of the online social media scam. The report said, "Fraudsters create websites with similar names to well-known lending businesses."

The scammers ask for personal details including documentation such as job letters, payslips, identification and bank account details.

The report said the scammers may offer things like loans but then require the payment of upfront fees ranging from $800-$2,000, claiming these are necessary for application processing.

"Once the victim pays the fees, the fraudsters request more fees or disappear, leaving the victim without the promised loan and out of pocket."