Trinidad and Tobago ruggermen go into action at VAN Sevens

TT rugby men's players and staff celebrate their second-place finish at the 2024 Rugby Americas North Sevens tournament last November. - File photo by Roneil Walcott

The Trinidad and Tobago men’s rugby team will get their first taste of international action for 2025 when they contest the VAN SVNS invitational tournament in Vancouver, Canada from February 21-22.

The TT team, which is captained by Shakeel Dyte, finished runners-up to Canada at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens tournament at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar last November. TT’s 12-man team for the tourney was announced on February 5.

The TT ruggermen will get the chance to measure their improvement when they face the Canadians from 5.30 pm (TT time) on February 21. TT will then face Japan from 8.12 pm on February 21.

On February 22, TT will face off against Japan from 4.42 pm, with a second clash versus Canada being played at 7.30 pm.

Some of the other nations scheduled to compete in the VAN SVNS are: Argentina; Australia; Fiji; France Ireland; New Zealand, South Africa, Spain; Uruguay and the US.

>

TT rugby squad for VAN SVNS:

Shakeel Dyte (captain), Ruairi O’Farrell (vice-captain), Keston Earle, Donte Hazzard, Christopher Hudson, James Phillip, Joseph Quashie, Isaiah Small, Keon Sylvester, Jonathan Taylor, Damian Wilkinson, Leroy Wilson.

Coach: Jerome Poon Tip

Manager: Chad Simeon