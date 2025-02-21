Trade Ministry: Delays in export licences caused by non-compliance

A scrap iron dealership at Ramlal Trace Extension, Chaguanas. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The scrap metal industry has reiterated its ongoing concern about delays in obtaining export licences. In response to these concerns, the Trade and Industry Ministry issued a statement on February 20 saying the application processing continues and any delays experienced are caused by incorrect applications and failure to comply with the law.

The Trade Ministry said, "Since the reopening of the industry on February 24, 2023, the Trade Licence Unit (TLU) has processed 853 export licence applications for scrap metal and facilitated 1,325 notices of intent and loadings.

"The TLU has indicated that an application for an export licence for scrap metal can be processed in as little as one day. However, any delays experienced by scrap metal dealers are a result of failures to comply with the laws and regulations, including the submission of incomplete or inaccurate documentation."

The release said the TLU conducts a thorough review of applications to ensure accuracy and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

It said queries are issued to applicants to rectify or submit applications in cases where they are incomplete, have incorrect tariff codes or lack invoices from the consignee.

It said applications can only be processed upon receipt of complete and corrected submissions.

"The TLU remains committed to working closely with all applicants to facilitate a smooth and efficient process. Additionally, the ministry continues to enhance the efficiency of the legislative and regulatory framework, as demonstrated by the launch of two new e-services on August 30, 2024, for the application of scrap metal collector’s licences and scrap metal dealer’s licences."

The ministry said further improvements will be implemented in March with the launch of e-services. These services will allow applicants to apply electronically for permits for shipment, alteration of scrap metal, scrap metal permits for the shipment of broken machinery direct from the place where stored and scrap metal notices of intention to load and fit for shipping certificate.

"The ministry remains dedicated to fostering a transparent and efficient process for all stakeholders in the scrap metal industry while ensuring compliance with national legislation and regulations."