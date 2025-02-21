Third edition of Dream11 Bago T10 Blast to bowl off on March 22

Former West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons receives a Man of the Match award during the 2024 edition of the Dream 11 Bago T10 Blast. Photo courtesy Tobago Cricket Association -

West Indies players Terrance Hinds and opening batsman Evin Lewis will be among the high-profile players returning for the third edition of the Dream11 Bago T10 Blast, with 2016 International Cricket Council Twenty/20 winner Lendl Simmons also set to feature in the tourney.

The 2025 edition of the Dream11 Bago T10 Blast will be held from March 22 to April 6 at the Shaw Park recreation ground. The player draft for this year’s tourney was held on February 18, with 84 players being selected across six teams. Forty-eight Tobago players were selected in the draft.

The 40-year-old Simmons will suit up for reigning champions Jaggesar Group of Companies Store Bay Snorkelers alongside Hinds, who made his T20 debut for West Indies against England last November. Among the players joining Hinds and Simmons at the Snorkelers are wicket-keeper Daniel Williams and off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar.

Last season’s runners-up Comfort Inn Pirate’s Bay Raiders will feature talents such as the hard-hitting Lewis, TT Red Force allrounder Joshua James and new Red Force coach Rayad Emrit, 43.

The other teams competing in the tournament are: King’s Bay Royals; Mt Irvine Surfers; Pigeon Point Skiers and inaugural champions No Man’s Land Explorers.

The Surfers will have the Bess Motors Marchin Patriots trio of Adrian Ali, Crystian Thurton and former West Indies under-19 player Kirstan Kallicharan in their ranks. Another former Windies under-19 player in Anderson Mahase will team up with veteran leg-spinner Imran Khan at the Explorers, with Trinbago Knight Riders’ Mark Deyal and Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College captain and recent Red Force call-up Andrew Rambaran, being added to the Royals lineup.

The Skiers lineup includes the aggressive pair of Jesse Bootan and Mbeki Joseph, as well as Queen’s Park Cricket Club seamer Philton Williams.

The final week of the tourney is set to overlap with round six of the West Indies Four-day Championships which is scheduled for April 2-5.