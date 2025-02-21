SEPOS, International School start girls' U-17 volleyball brightly

SOUTH East PoS Secondary School (SEPOS), St Joseph's Convent PoS (SJCPoS) and International School of PoS (ISPS) all got off to triumphant starts when the girls' under-17 category of the Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) served off at the Eastern Regional Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on February 18.

A total of nine teams were in action in the girls' under-17 category, with the teams being split into three groups of three.

Winners of the under-14 and under-16 categories in the previous SSVL season, ISPS were intent on showing their early dominance in this year's competition as well. ISPS defeated ASJA Girls' College San Fernando 25-21, 25-12 in their first game, before getting a 25-11, 25-18 win over Tunapuna Secondary.

In the other match in that group, ASJA rebounded from their earlier loss as they got a three-set win against Tunapuna (25-18, 20-25, 15-3).

SEPOS also bossed proceedings in their group, as they defeated St Joseph's Convent San Fernando 25-21, 25-14 in their first game, before getting by Arima North Secondary in their second match (17-25, 25-16, 15-10) as they battled back after dropping the first set.

Arima North did salvage a win in the group, as they defeated St Joseph's Convent San Fernando in straight sets (25-16, 25-14).

SJCPoS were also perfect on the day, as they defeated Holy Faith Convent Couva 25-12, 25-5, before getting the better of Pleasantville Secondary 25-20, 25-17 in a much tougher affair.

Pleasantville made amends in their second match, as they defeated Holy Faith in straight sets (25-12, 25-7).

Eight of the nine teams will advance to the girls' under-17 quarterfinals, with Holy Faith being the only team to miss out on progressing to the next phase of the tourney.

Action in the 2025 SSVL season is scheduled to continue at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva on February 25 with action in the girls' under-15 category.