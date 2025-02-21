Princes Town man to face murder charge after victim dies

CHARGES against a 32-year-old man, who was previously charged in connection with the shooting and wounding of a woman, are expected to be upgraded to murder after the victim died at the hospital.

On the night of February 18, Wendy Thomas, 57, of Solomon Street, Cedar Hill Village, Princes Town, passed away in the intensive care unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.

The mother of four was shot in the chest on the night of January 27 while in her gallery. A man walked into her yard and shot her. She was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility before being transferred to the hospital.

Southern Division police arrested the suspect, a fellow resident.

The suspect was later charged with attempted murder, as well as having a gun and ammunition.

He faced a magistrate in the High Court, where he was denied bail and remanded into custody.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, confirmed that as of February 21, the charge had not yet been upgraded.

Funeral arrangements are ongoing.

Investigations are ongoing.