Police can’t plug WASA leaks

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales - Photo by Faith Ayoung

WHEN IT comes to alleged water-trucking rackets, it seems there is a new sheriff in town. But it’s not top cop Junior Benjamin and his deputies.

It’s none other than Marvin Gonzales, the Minister of Public Utilities, who has been acting as attorney general in the absence of Reginald Armour, SC.

On February 19, Mr Gonzales continued to prosecute a case against corruption involving WASA, saying there were “people in dark corners conspiring” to force Sangre Grande residents into paying $300-$500 for a truckload of water.

The minister further disclosed he had sent evidence to anti-corruption cops, while his ministry is tackling the matter administratively.

“It is appalling that people are spending money on water instead of meeting their basic needs,” he bemoaned. Of the police, he declared, “They will assess whether any laws have been broken, and if so, they will take the appropriate action.”

We fully endorse all efforts to stamp out corruption wherever it may occur. When it comes to safeguarding citizens’ interests, no matter is too small.

However, we are constrained to point out that law alone cannot be the solution to WASA’s woes.

If rackets are thriving, it is only because of weaknesses within the authority’s own systems.

So long as WASA fails to meet its most basic mandate, which is to provide a regular supply of water for all, then there will be room for unscrupulous practices.

Tellingly, the minister has claimed officials have been turning off valves.

Last April, he also said private tank farms were filling up from WASA pipelines to sell water.

Both instances suggest deficiencies in the authority’s internal controls.

In 2023, it was Mr Gonzales himself who pledged to introduce a “smart water network” with real-time monitoring to make all such tampering things of the past. An operation centre was commissioned in 2024.

Has this fully delivered?

Notwithstanding, it remains important for all breaches to be addressed by the appropriate authorities.

In this regard, however, there are arguably even bigger fish to fry when it comes to WASA bobol.

For example, last November a High Court judge deemed credible a case suggesting “manipulation or misconduct by officials” in past WASA management.

The prospect of irregularities at the higher levels of the authority does not bode well for what might pertain to lower levels among employees who maintain valves.

Like so many police probes that have gone nowhere, history suggests the public is entitled to be cynical about all this, especially in a general election year.

Too often is there grandstanding to score political points.

Perhaps what WASA really needs to do is learn to police itself.

It is the minister who has a hand to play in that.