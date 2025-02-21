Please have some care for seniors

THE EDITOR: I am a senior citizen and a national of TT in my sunset years.

I must say our government has and is trying to accommodate the ageing citizens in situations that are sometimes difficult to achieve. However, I find it difficult to understand why other institutions, in my case RBC Royal Bank, with which I have an account for over 30 years, is giving me problems to change my address online.

I was told the bank's policy is that I must visit my branch and bring a utility bill to confirm the change of address. I explained that I’m handicapped and unable to visit as requested, and sent them a letter from the manager of the apartment complex stating the change of apartment.

I was told that while they understand my situation and were sorry, they have to stick to their policy.

I believe some sort of accommodation should be made when dealing with senior citizens in situations like myself.

RICHARD LOBO

Carenage