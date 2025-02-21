Penal man charged with Maraval woman’s murder

A 35-year-old man from Penal is expected to face a master in the High Court on February 21, charged with the recent shooting death of a 65-year-old woman from Maraval.

A few days ago, officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

On February 20, deputy DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal instructed the police to charge Brandon La Foucade, 35, of Rochard Road, Penal, with the murder of Quintin Marcano.

Marcano, of Cameron Hill, was shot and killed on the afternoon of February 16 in a shed near the home of La Foucade.

Marcano was among a group of friends liming when shots were fired from across the street.

She was struck in the neck, and no other injuries were reported.

Marcano was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility, where she was declared dead at 5.53 pm.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man running away. He was wearing a black ski mask, green pants and a green T-shirt.

La Foucade was taken into custody on the same date.

Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan, of the homicide bureau, led the investigation and PC Noel laid the charge.

The accused is expected to appear virtually in South Criminal Court A.