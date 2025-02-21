PBS Technologies announces closure of SurePay operations

AFTER 21 years of serving TT with reliable bill payment services, PBS Technologies has announced the discontinuation of its SurePay services in the TT market.

In a release on February 21, PBS Technologies said the service will officially end on March 15.

"All bills paid up until this time will be processed with the usual speed, security and reliability associated with SurePay. We are deeply grateful to our billers and collection point agents for their partnership over the years. Most importantly, we thank our valued customers for their trust and support over the past two decades," the company said.

SurePay is a regional bill payment system specialising in the payment of utility bills, making the process easier for the bill payers.

With the SurePay system, customers can pay their T&TEC, Wasa, Digicel, bmobile, DirectTV and other service-based bills.

The release added that this change only applies to its SurePay operations in TT and does not impact its services in other regions, which remain fully operational.

"We remain dedicated to supporting our partners and customers across all markets," PBS Technologies said.