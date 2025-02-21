Nikoli Blackman helps Tennessee break NCAA swim record

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Nikoli Blackman. -File photo by Lincoln Holder

TT swimmer Nikoli Blackman was part of a record-breaking quartet for the University of Tennessee at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) 2025 Southeastern Conference Swimming and Diving Championships at the Ramsey Centre, University of Georgia on February 19.

Blackman, a second-year student at Tennessee, anchored the men's 4x50-yard team which included Olympic finalist Jordan Crooks, Gui Caribe and Lamar Taylor. The Caribbean was well represented as Crooks is from Cayman Islands and Taylor is from The Bahamas. Caribe is Brazilian.

The swimmers clocked one minute, 12.80 seconds (1:12.80) to win the race ahead of the University of Florida (1:13.29) and the University of Texas (1:14.94).

The Tennessee swimmers also showed their ability in the individual events.

Crooks won the 50-yard freestyle A final in 17.85 and Caribe was third in 18.42.

In the 50-yard freestyle B final, Taylor won in 18.82 and Blackman finished fifth in 19.09.