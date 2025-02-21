Newsday's SSCL Star of the Week: Joseph Mendoza anchors Hillview to victory

Hillview College cricketer Joseph Mendoza struck 92 not out against Presentation College San Fernando on February 18. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

JOSEPH Mendoza kept on batting, and batting, and batting, for Hillview College in a PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over premier division match on February 18. Mendoza, an opening batsman, spent the entire Hillview innings at the crease in a round-six victory for Hillview over Presentatation College San Fernando at Honeymoon Park in El Dorado.

The right-handed batsman struck 92 not out off 124 balls to steer Hillview to the seven-wicket win.

Mendoza, a former Trinidad Tobago Under-17 player, propelled Hillview to their third-consecutive win of the season and they are now sixth in the ten-team standings.

There were many outstanding performances in round six, but for putting his team on his shoulders and helping Hillview chase down a challenging 202, Mendoza is this week's Newsday star of the week.

Name: Joseph Mendoza

Form: Five

Batting style: Right-handed batsman

Bowling style: Right-arm medium pace

Residence: Bamboo Trace, Tunapuna

Favourite cricketer: Shai Hope

Star performance: 92 not out

How do you feel about your innings?

>

It was a great knock. Hillview's coach (Richard) Kelly talked to me and told me I had a big part to play in that innings. He told me I had to keep my head down and bat throughout the innings and I did it. I stayed positive and disciplined and carried my team through the line.

Were you thinking of scoring a century or simply aiming to win the match for Hillview?

I thought about the century a few times, but the team comes first.

What has led to the team's three-game winning streak?

I think after the two washed out games by the rain the team started to gel more. We realised we were in a bad position and we needed to get serious which we did. Everybody recognised their role and once everybody did that we started winning games?

What are your goals as a cricketer?

This season my goal is to learn from every level of cricket in TT and take that experience and put it into my game and play at the highest level possible.

How would you describe your batting style?

My coach Egan Bazzy from Ulric Buggy Haynes Coaching School tells me, 'Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.' When I go to the wicket I take a patient approach and play safe...from there when I get warm I know I will beat any opponent.

>

What areas of your game are you working on?

I'll say I will have to improve on my mental aspect of my game and also my concentration levels, also believing in myself and in my God.

Why is West Indies wicket-keeper/batsman Shai Hope your favourite batsman?

I look up to Shai Hope because he is a very responsible and disciplined batsman and that's my goal as a cricketer, to be composed and know what I am about and bat like Shai.