Ladies, protect yourselves

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Ladies, be careful this Carnival with your beautiful God-given, blessed bodies. These are challenging times, wear your clothing well.

For those without transport who have to walk to taxi stands to travel to their homes, stick a wrap around your waist and when you’re out of the bands wrap it around your beautiful bodies.

Avoid walking the streets with your skimpy clothing for you make yourselves vulnerable to the negative forces. Protect yourselves for the sake of your children, who are home waiting for you.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail

