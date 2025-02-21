Joey Ng Wai memorial on February 25

Joey Ng Wai at his Maraval Road rehearsal studio in July 2023. - Photo courtesy Mark Lyndersay

THE memorial service for guitarist and producer Joey Ng Wai will be held on February 25, his family has confirmed.

The musician died on February 17 at age 54. He had been battling pneumonia in hospital for over a month.

Scores of music industry professionals and members of the general public have been paying tribute to him online.

Co-founder of the band Second Imij (now Imij and Co), he also played with other bands including Atlantik and Frantic.

His memorial service will begin at 10 am at the Church of the Assumption in Maraval, followed by a private cremation.

