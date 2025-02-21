Final auditions for Poetry Slam

Poetry Slam judges: Nicholas Sosa, left, Arielle John – head Judge, Richard "Chromatics" Rajkumar, Yvan Mendoza and Patti-Anne Ali will hear from competitors in two final auditions of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam this weekend. -

Poets turned out in full for auditions of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam (FCNPS) at the National Library in Port of Spain and at Boba & Brew in Marabella.

The events held on February 15 and 16 respectively, highlighted a mix of emerging talent, seasoned veterans, and a few familiar faces eager to reclaim their place in the competition after a lengthy hiatus, a media release said.

With each performance, judges were presented with thought-provoking poetry that delivered a taste of the powerful artistry and expression the Slam is known for, the release said

For those still seeking a chance to challenge defending champion Shakira Burton, two final auditions will take place February 21 at East Yard, 27 Prince Street, Arima, from 5.30 pm to 8 pm and on February 23 at the Scarborough Public Library, Tobago, from 10 am-2 pm

The panel of judges who will select the semifinalists are: head judge Areille John, Richard "Chromatics" Rajkumar; Nicholas Sosa, Patti-Anne Ali and Yvan Mendoza.

The FCNPS is the finale of the Bocas Lit Fest which will mark its 15th year in 2025. Running from May 1-4, the festival will also celebrate 15 years of the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, and the extraordinary literary voices shaping culture, the release said.

The First Citizens National Poetry Slam has become a stage for poets to confront pressing societal issues, share personal narratives, and engage audiences with powerful spoken word performances, the release said.

For more info and to register: visit bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam and follow @nationalslamtt on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.