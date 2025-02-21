EU, UN urge Caricom: Push for peace, climate

The Prime Minister greets incoming Caricom chairman, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, at the opening ceremony of the Caricom 48th Regular Meeting of Heads of Government in Barbados on February 19. - Taken from Dr Rowley's Facebook

EUROPEAN UNION (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen and UN head Antonio Guterres both urged Caribbean nations to unite in advocating for peace and for steps to take against climate change, speaking on February 19 at the Caricom 48th Regular Meeting of Heads of Government in Barbados.

Earlier outgoing Caricom chairman, Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell had vowed, "I am not going to live on Mars," as he urged a partnership for action against climate change. Saying the region has been used as a lab experiment, he said, "This is not a time to allow for might is right and for the powerful and wealthy to say they can take what they want, when they want, where they want or how they want."

Mitchell called for reparations for the transatlantic slave trade, promising to take up this issue with the EU head.

Incoming Caricom chairman, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, said to survive these difficult times, the region must be "more unified and bolder than ever.”

She said, “This meeting, my friends, cannot be business as usual.

"We thank you Ursula for coming to the Caribbean because in this world of grave difficulties confronting us at all levels, partnerships across the world will be important if we are going to survive the many challenges that are not unique to any one region, but indeed hold all of us in a very, very difficult position.”

Mottley said since the pandemic, the world has become an awful place "where effectively the world has said that might is right.”

Her other top concerns for Caricom nationals were freedom of movement, cost of living, crisis in education, criminal gun violence and Haiti.

Von der Leyen said the Caribbean and Europe were on different sides of an ocean, but on the same side of history.

On climate change, she recalled, "And we made history together with the Paris agreement and the Loss and Damage Fund. We have championed together a bold reform of the global financial architecture, to address the climate crisis, lift more people out of poverty, and end food insecurity."

On peace, Von der Leyen saluted Caricom's opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"When Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, you were the first regional bloc to stand with Ukraine, with Europe, and with international law."

"But also, because a lawless world, where might makes right, is just more dangerous for everyone."

She said Caricom has consistently urged a just peace in Ukraine, the Middle East, Sudan and Haiti.

The EU head agreed with Mitchell that slavery was a crime against humanity.

She said three years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, this was now a more challenging world where the Caribbean and Europe needed each other more than ever.

With big countries competing for access to minerals, new technologies and global trade routes, smaller countries in Europe and the Caribbean now risked being cut off from global supply chains. "You have already faced situations when it was impossible for you to procure batteries or electric cars or vaccines."

Von der Leyen urged action against global warming, to protect nature and human health.

"In this world where there is a clear attempt by some to build spheres of influence; where competing visions of the world order were leading to a more transactional approach to global affairs; in this world Europe's offer is clear: let us look for mutual interests and work together."

Von der Leyen urged EU/Caricom co-operation on decarbonisation and nature protection.

"Europe understands how the fight against climate change is paramount to Caribbean states, because it is intrinsically linked to your very existence."

She said small islands need a front seat at the table for climate change talks.

"Let us be very clear. All continents will have to speed up the transition to climate neutrality. We all have to deal with the growing burden of climate change.

"Its impact is impossible to ignore. Heatwaves across Asia; floods from Brazil to Indonesia, from Africa to Europe; hurricanes in the US and the Caribbean. The clock is ticking. And yes, we are one planet. The whole world needs to move towards net zero."

She advocated for a Caricom/EU partnership towards clean energy.

"For instance, by turning sargassum, the dangerous seaweed, into a source of clean energy."

Von der Leyen hailed the region's potential.

"You have a skilled workforce, a strong education system, and many rising industries.

"Today we all understand that every region needs to build its own pharma value chains. This is why we are launching together a package for local pharma production in the Caribbean. It includes Global Gateway and private investments. But also regulatory co-operation. It includes more exchanges between our universities, for research but also for skilling people." She said Europe would help to build a Caribbean pharma industry.

She promised help for last-mile connectivity in the Caribbean, so this new age of digital and AI can help to advance the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) to combat poverty and inequalities.

"In a world of change, we all need reliable partners. And this is what you are to us. I hope that Europe represents the same for you."

Guterres hailed the Caribbean's beauty, but said, "There is trouble in paradise."

"Wave after wave of crisis is pounding your people and your islands, with no time to catch your breath before the next disaster strikes."

He cited geopolitical tensions, the fallout from covid19, plus high national debts and costs of living.

"All amidst a deadly swell of climate disasters – ripping development gains to shreds, and blowing holes through your national budgets.

"And all as you remain locked-out of many international institutions, one of the many legacies of colonialism today."

Saying the cure for these ills was global, he urged the world to now deliver on the hard-won commitments to this region.

"The irrepressible strength of a unified Caribbean, and commitment to multilateralism, which have done so much to advance global progress, is vital to achieving that aim. And your theme for this year – Strength in Unity – is truly a theme for our times."

Guterres called for peace in Haiti. He lamented the appalling situation where gangs inflict "intolerable suffering on a desperate and frightened people."

"We must keep working for a political process, owned and led by the Haitians, that restores democratic institutions through elections.

"And I will soon report to the UN Security Council on the situation in Haiti, including proposals on the role the UN can play to support stability and security and address the root causes of the crisis."

He vowed to ask the UN Security Council to let the UN take responsibility for spending to put a force in place to defeat the gangs and have democracy thrive.

"And I urge you to continue your work and advocacy to tackle the weapons and drug trafficking that is fuelling violence across the region, including through prevention.

"But let’s be clear: to fight drug trafficking or to fight weapons trafficking, we also need to address the countries of origin and the countries of destination.

"Without their co-operation, we will never be able to win this battle, and the people of the Caribbean are paying a heavy price for the lack of co-operation that, unfortunately, we still face."

Secondly, Guterres urged unity on the climate crisis.

"A crisis you have done next to nothing to create is wrecking economies, ruining lives, and threatening your very existence."

He said Caricom had fought tooth and nail for the global commitment to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"This year, countries must deliver new national climate action plans, ahead of COP30, that align with that goal, with the G20 – the big polluters – leading the way."

This is a chance for the world to get a grip on emissions and for the Caribbean to seize the benefits of clean power and tap its vast potential in renewable energy potential and turn its back on costly fossil fuel imports, he said.

"But this requires finance. We need confidence that the $1.3 trillion agreed at COP29 will be mobilised."

He said the Pact for the Future agreed last year has committed to advancing an SDG Stimulus of US$500 billion a year.

Guterres added, "Without debt relief, and without new debt strategies, it will be impossible to fully recover your economies."

"A unified Caribbean is an unstoppable force.

"I urge you to keep using that power to push the world to deliver on its promise.

"And I can guarantee that the UN and myself are with you, and will remain with you, every step of the way."