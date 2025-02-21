Build a better pavilion, QRC

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I thank Machel Montano for his kind gesture, a cash donation of $250,000 to Queen's Royal College (QRC) at its Fete Royale 10: Legacy last Saturday. He didn't have to do that, because that's the government's job.

QRC is a government school; we should be sponsored by the government. We have received funding from the PNM government for the main building over and over, and all that is done is a presserwash and a repainting.

I will never forget that sombre September 7, 2015, that I stood in an assembly in the courtyard. The principal was brass-faced enough to order the student body to give a round of applause to the incoming Dr Rowley PNM administration. He even said we could not have done better than that.

I didn't clap, but I will never forgive that man for welcoming the government that took away laptops and gutted education as never seen before in TT.

And I will never forget the day we received laptops from Kamla Persad-Bissessar. However, the comments from members of staff were the most ungrateful and distasteful I have heard from teachers, who I thought were better than that.

Mind you, back then the library had faulty computers – only five working ones for a population of 700 students.

I urge the principal to use the Montano money to rebuild the cowshed which is the sporting pavilion; it has been that way for decades.

RBC has its events at our school, so we can use our grounds to raise revenue. The fetes and the bazaars always run at a bust.

Also, it's said the school had no money for internet as of 2020, so we could use that income to pay for that too. Not that it should be the government's job, which is what the UNC did during its term in office. So, give the PNM a round of applause.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas