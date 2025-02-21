Boat with 25 Venezuelans capsizes on its way to Trinidad and Tobago

One of the people rescued alive is being treated at the hospital in Tucipita, Venezuela, after the boat, bound for Trinidad and Tobago, she was travelling in sank early on February 20. -

A small boat carrying 25 Venezuelans to Trinidad and Tobago capsized early on February 20.

Initial reports say several people were rescued, while many still remain missing.

The boat had left Tucupita, Delta Amacuro state, Venezuela, on the night of February 19. Before heading to TT, the captain stopped in Pedernales, the last point of land between Venezuela and TT.

When the journey resumed, at some point the boat's engine reportedly cut off and the vessel was overturned by high waves.

When news of the capsized vessel spread, several private vessels went out in search of survivors.

As of February 21, local Venezuelan media reported 15 people rescued, several alive and some dead, including children.

The survivors were taken to hospitals in Tucupita where they are receiving medical attention.

Yusleivi Ramirez, speaking in Spanish to Newsday, said her sister Kimberly Garcia was travelling on the boat with her two daughters, ages 11 months and eight years respectively.

"My sister was rescued and is being treated by doctors. Her 11-month-old baby was next to her, lifeless. My oldest niece is still missing."

Garcia was a refugee in TT with her 11-month-old baby. She recently travelled to Venezuela to look for her oldest daughter and was returning to TT to continue living with her two daughters.

"We are devastated. We ask for help from the authorities of both TT and Venezuela to look for my niece and the others missing."

Another missing person is 30-year-old Korina Marin. One of her brothers, who is in Margarita, Venezuela, said Marin was travelling to TT for the first time in search of a better future.

"She was alone. The last time we spoke, she said she was on her way to Pedernales. I haven't heard anything about her since. I fear she was travelling on the boat that sank. I pray to God that she appears soon."