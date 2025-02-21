Attorney demands reinstatement of freed police officers

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

The attorney for the five police officers freed of misbehaviour charges in November 2024 because of insufficient evidence demands their reinstatement.

Attorney Renuka Rambhajan wrote to the acting Police Commissioner on February 20, calling on him to “immediately take steps to reinstate” them with full salary and benefits in their respective ranks. She also wants an update in seven days.

The officers — Jabari McIntyre, Kevin Gomez, Keenan Williams, Evans Mitchell, and Latifah Lezama — were cleared of all charges, yet remain interdicted without justification, according to the attorney.

She reminded the five were discharged at a sufficiency hearing before Master De Silva on November 20, 2024. At the hearing, prosecutors conceded that there was insufficient evidence to continue the prosecution, leading to the dismissal of the charges.

She said despite their legal victory, the five have not been reinstated or received their full salaries and benefits.

>

“In the event that a decision was taken that my clients will not be reinstated (of which we have not been informed), we ask for written confirmation of this decision as well as for a statement of reasons for the decision,” she said.

Rambhajan cautioned that the commissioner's continued delay in reinstating the officers may be subject to judicial review. She said her clients were prepared to take legal action, including seeking a court order for reinstatement.

“I have advised my clients that, in the absence of any lawful justification, the commissioner’s continuing delay in reinstating them to duty with full salary and benefits, is liable to challenge in judicial review.”

The case against the five collapsed after the State failed to produce evidence to support the charge they accepted a $30,000 bribe to halt the prosecution of a businessman and his wife.

It was alleged the five solicited and received a bribe after they reportedly found camouflage clothing, marijuana, and ammunition during a search of the couple’s home at Five Rivers, Arouca, and allegedly solicited a $30,000 bribe and a quantity of marijuana to not prosecute them.

Rambhajan previously signalled her clients’ intention to sue for breaches of their constitutional rights, including unlawful detention and malicious prosecution.

Days after the five were discharged, seven police officers were also discharged on similar allegations because the police prosecution failed twice to follow court-imposed directions in preparation for the cases moving forward. However, the criminal charges against them were eventually reinstated.