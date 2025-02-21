Another man held for 2020 quadruple murder in New Grant

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A 42-year-old man, who was on the run from police in connection with the 2020 shooting deaths of four people — two Venezuelans and two locals— has been detained.

Newsday learnt the New Grant resident was arrested on February 18.

It is believed that he had relocated and was hiding in another Caribbean island.

Insp Persad of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, is leading the investigation.

On May 25, 2020, a farmer found the then-unidentified bodies of a woman and three men in an agricultural area off Daly Road in New Grant.

>

All four were shot in the head.

They were later identified as Venezuelans Guimar Jose Rausseo Marcano, 35, and Jose Serrano as well as Marcano’s boyfriend Aaron George, 36, and Darnel Mitchell, 35.

The lone female was a mother of four who worked as a housekeeper. She was renting an apartment at Hope Road in Princes Town.

The suspect is the latest to be held in connection with the deaths.

So far, three people, including two brothers, were charged, and the case is pending in court.

In July 2020, Anthony “Pookie” Mitchell, of St Croix Road in Princes Town was charged with the murders.

His brother Akeem “Yellows” Mitchell was charged in September 2020.

Shakeel “Takka” Jemmott of New Grant was charged in December 2021.