Agostini announces company name changes

Vemco will now be called Acado Foods. The company's name change is part of Agostini Ltd rebranding initiatives. - File photo

As part of previously announced rebranding initiatives by Agostini Ltd, manufacturing and distribution companies Vemco, Hand Arnold and Smith Robertson have undergone name changes.

The names have been changed to Acado Foods, Acado Distribution and Aventa TT Ltd respectively.

These companies are operated by Agostini Ltd through its joint venture, Acado Ltd (formerly CDP Ltd), with Goddard Enterprises of Barbados.

Agostini said these companies fall under its three main sectors: consumer products, pharmaceutical and healthcare, and energy and industrial.

A press release from Agostini Ltd on Friday said the rebranding exercise seeks to unify all the companies of the group under a common logo and brand identity.

"As a regional group with operations in ten markets, clients in over 30 countries and 3,500 employees, the group’s operations have traditionally been conducted through more than 20 companies, each with a different name and logo."

CEO of the Agostini Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Group James Walker said, "This rebrand is about presenting a simple, singular and compelling entry point to the wider Caribbean market for stakeholders across the healthcare sector. Our aim is to be an integrated partner to regional health ecosystems in service of the vibrant communities across this region."

The release said the new Agostini logo features four blue leaf-like shapes, representing its employees, partners, customers and communities.

Acado Foods and Acado Distribution will use the new group logo in a warm orange, while Aventa TT will use a vibrant green version of the logo.

"This new chapter of the Agostini group underscores its regional presence and the value of strong partnerships with the common purpose of improving lives through the building of strong, sustainable and innovative businesses that serve as the benchmark for success," the release said.