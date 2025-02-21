6 stickfighters to battle at Skinner Park final

Reigning sticking champion Oniel Odle battles with Learie Licorish in the preliminary round will defend his title in the finals of the NCC National Stickfighting competition on February 26 at Skinner Park, San Fernando. Here, Odle battles with Learie Licorish in the preliminary round at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility. - Photo by LIncoln Holder

Stickfighting champion Oniel Odle is among the six finalists announced by the National Carnival Commission (NCC) who will compete in the National Stickfighting Competition at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

The semifinal was held at the Sangre Grande Indoor Facility, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande, on February 19.

A media release said the stickfighting community turned out in their numbers and supported the event late into the evening, despite a delayed start.

The NCC said it sincerely apologised for the late start and thanked the community for its understanding and for its ongoing co-operation in preserving stickfighting traditions through safer competition. The NCC also thanked the community for its "patience and for providing the opportunity to host a well-attended and well-supported stickfighting semifinals.

"Having produced some of the best stickfighters in our nation’s history, Sangre Grande continues to be a fertile ground for growing and nourishing our rich cultural tradition of stickfighting across the nation. The commission is grateful to have once again partnered with the local organisers in keeping stickfighting strong."

The finals start at 7 pm on February 26.

Finalists:

Daniel Barclay

Selwyn John

Ronald Lewis

Anderson Marcano

Oniel Odle

Wendell Wright