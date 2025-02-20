Vendor's carnival booths in Port of Spain completed

A few of the NCC Vendor Booths at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - File photo

The vendor’s booths at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, have been completed.

Carnival Entrepreneurs Association president David Baptiste confirmed its completion in an interview with Newsday on February 19, after the National Carnival Commission (NCC) said they would be finished by then.

Baptiste said only minor work remained.

“There are just minor things to be done. They’re just touching up and painting,” he said.

He said by February 20 all vendors will have access to their respective booths.

