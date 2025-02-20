Understanding how to buy property

The first step in buying a property is finding a property that suits your needs and budget. - Photo courtesy freepik

Dear AFETT,

I’m interested in purchasing my first property and I think 2025 is my year to make it happen – it’s up on my Vision Board! However, the process feels overwhelming, especially with the legal, financial, and procedural requirements. Could you offer any advice to help me navigate this journey successfully?

Sincerely,

Hopeful Homeowner

Dear Hopeful Homeowner,

>

“How can they watch me in my face and tell me that I have to look for a house under $600,000 when everybody knows that you need at least a million to buy a property these days?”

I overheard these sentiments expressed by a young to mid-career professional at an event that I attended last year. Ironically, it was an event for youth development.

The desire to achieve the stability and sense of accomplishment that come from property ownership ranks high on many lists of resolutions and goals, especially at the turn of the New Year.

After all, you can’t fully be your own grown person until you’re turning your own key, right?

As young professionals in TT increasingly desire to invest in real estate, understanding the property purchase process is crucial. This process can be complex, involving legal considerations and commitments.

By the time I turned 23, purchasing a property was the single biggest goal on my agenda. I’ve been in your shoes and I know that it can appear a titan task.

Understanding the property purchase process

Purchasing a property typically involves several key stages: identifying and inspecting prospectives, making an offer on a desired choice, conducting due diligence, securing financing, and finally, completing the legal formalities for the purchase.

>

When in the market for a property purchase, one of my recommendations would be to get pre-qualified at one or more financial institutions. Start building a credit history and creditworthiness.

One of the more important things about becoming pre-qualified is that you can get an understanding not only for what you can qualify to borrow based on your current financial standing, but also an estimate of the fees and ‘hidden’ costs associated with property purchase. In addition, officers can often provide tips on financial management for improving one’s overall financial standing.

Stages in the process

The first step is finding a property that suits your needs and budget. Once identified, an offer letter outlining the proposed terms of sale is drafted and submitted to the seller.

While the offer letter is usually drafted by the buyer’s attorney or agent, a growing trend is for buyers to write a personal homebuyer’s letter to the seller explaining their reasons for wanting to purchase a particular property. If there is significant interest in the property at the top of your list, this simple step can help to set you apart from the competition.

Key tip: Collate and keep scanned copies of essential documents that you’ll need during the process including IDs, proof of address, bank statements etc.

After the seller accepts an offer, an agreement for sale is drafted. This is a legally binding contract outlining terms such as the purchase price, process for finalisation, and any contingencies or conditions.

By this point, if not already obtained, you should ensure that you have received a copy of the seller’s proof of ownership of the property (a deed or certificate of title) in their name and a copy of the plan/cadastral sheet showing the boundaries of the property. Due to high incidence of fraud, a rigorous due diligence process is recommended. Your (buyer’s) attorney and the seller’s attorney will connect and liaise with each other to finalise the agreement for sale and arrange its execution.

>

In the due diligence stage, your attorney verifies the property’s title via a search to ensure that there are no outstanding liens, encumbrances, or legal issues. It also involves confirming that necessary approvals and requirements are in place.

For people seeking to finance their purchase through a mortgage, the agreement for sale typically provides a 90-day period for completion of the purchase. During this time, you will need to submit proof of your income, employment history, credit reports and bank statements to be approved for a loan. If you’ve already been pre-qualified, you’re one step ahead! Your financial institution will provide recommendations for requisite professionals on their panel/s such as valuation surveyors/ attorneys who can assist during this process.

Provided there are no material issues, all necessary due diligence has been completed, and financing (where required) secured, the next step is the preparation of the deed of conveyance or memorandum of transfer. Those documents are usually prepared by the buyer’s attorney and vetted (reviewed) by the seller’s attorney. Documents required to legally transfer ownership of property from the seller to the buyer can be case-specific, depending on factors such as whether the land is registered or unregistered, or whether freehold or leasehold.

Either way, once the applicable duties are paid, property ownership documents are registered by the Registrar General and records of ownership updated with the relevant and applicable authorities.

At all stages through this process, you’ll need to exercise financial prudence. Expenses and fees can add up quickly. Consider utilising strategies that can help you streamline your budget. This is one area where professional expert advice combined with modern tools such as artificial intelligence (hey ChatGPT!) can be your friend and accountability partner.

Congratulations! I have faith that you can move from a hopeful to a happy homeowner this year!

Today's response was written by AFETT member Saelese Haynes Romany, an attorney and RPA committee member. Views and opinions expressed are those of the author and provide general guidance based upon her experience and expertise. It is not professional individual advice and is not legally binding upon AFETT and/or its members, servants or agents.

AFETT is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women for networking and development. Ask AFETT is brought to you by the Research and Public Advocacy team and addresses concerns of executive and entrepreneurial professionals. Learn more about AFETT by connecting with us on Facebook or LinkedIn – search AFETT – Association of Female Executives of TT, or by following us @afettexecs on Instagram. Contact us to have your query addressed in an upcoming Ask AFETT column.