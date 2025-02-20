UNC to complete election screenings on Friday

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The UNC is on track to complete screening on February 21 for the 39 seats it will contest in the upcoming general election, political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has told Newsday.

The party began screening on November 29 and has vetted nominees for 35 seats.

The majority of these screenings took place within the last few weeks as the party announced its intent to contest the election as a coalition with People's Empowerment Party (PEP), led by Phillip Edward Alexander, the Laventille Outreach for Vertical Enrichment (LOVE) movement and the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU).

Despite the escalating progress in vetting prospective candidates, the party has only confirmed the appointment of eight, the most recent announced on December 22.

Still to be screened are nominees for Diego Martin Central, Diego Martin North/East and Diego Martin West.

>

The party traditionally does not contest the two Tobago seats (East and West) and intends to continue this practice for the upcoming general election.

Persad-Bissessar did not say when the party would announce successful candidates. UNC general secretary Peter Kanhai was also tight-lipped when contacted, simply saying it would be done after the screenings were completed. He gave a differing timeline, saying

they would be completed by the end of next week.

At the press conference at the party's Mulchan Seuchan Street, Chaguanas headquarters where the UNC-led coalition was announced on February 10, Persad-Bissessar said logistics were still being worked out between the interest groups. This, she said, slowed the pace of screenings.

Also at the press conference, Alexander said the partnering parties would select their candidates, who would then be put before the UNC for selection.

"The UNC leads this coalition. We have no doubt about that in our minds.

"We are screening our candidates...and the UNC leadership, they would determine the best person for the best placement on the board."

Alexander said his party had already selected ten candidates, which it typically does, who are awaiting the UNC's selection. Alexander and Persad-Bissessar agreed when election day came, there would be only one candidate from the coalition on the ballot paper for each constituency.

Meanwhile, the UNC's main opponent, the PNM, began screening in August and has already confirmed 40 candidates. It would have had a full slate for all 41 constituencies, but dropped its Tabaquite candidate Anil Ramjit on February 17 as it announced it would re-screen for the constituency.

The Gary Griffith-led National Transformation Alliance (NTA) has confirmed ten candidates and the Mickela Panday-led Patriotic Front (PF) has confirmed seven.

>

Confirmed UNC candidates:

Aranjuez/St Joseph: Devesh Maharaj

Arouca/Lopinot: Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj

San Fernando East: John Michael Alibocas

San Fernando West: Dr Michael Dowlath

Toco/Sangre: Grande Wayne Sturge

Trincity/Maloney Richard Smith

Barataria/San Juan: incumbent Saddam Hosein

Chaguanas East: incumbent Vandana Mohit

>