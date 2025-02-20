TTFA promises comprehensive review of boy's U-17 programme

Trinidad and Tobago’s Josiah Kalicharan (R) jumps for a header during the Concacaf U17 World Cup Group B qualification match at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on February 16, 2025. - via TTFA Media

TT Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards said the governing body for local football will undertake an extensive review of the national boys' under-17 programme with the aim of giving the country the best chance at qualifying for future youth World Cups.

On February 16, coach Shawn Cooper's national under-17 team missed out on qualifying for the 2025 Fifa Under-17 Men's World Cup in Qatar after falling to a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in a must-win Concacaf qualifier in Alajuela on February 16. Trinidad and Tobago finished second in group B of the Concacaf qualifiers with seven points, with Costa Rica booking a World Cup spot with their ten-point haul.

In a media release on February 19, the TTFA said it would be embarking on strategic plans to improve areas such as personnel and technology, women's football and holistic development, as well as investment for better long-term growth.

"As part of our commitment to progress, the TTFA Will conduct a comprehensive review of the under-17 team's performance, analysing key areas of preparation, competition and player development," said Edwards.

"This will involve consultations with the technical staff, sports science professionals and key stakeholders to ensure a structured and strategic approach to youth development."

>

Edwards said the findings will guide certain recommendations for improvement and implementation in upcoming campaigns.

The TTFA release said missing out on World Cup qualification was disappointing, but it said the four-game campaign also highlighted the potential of the group. With the Fifa Under-17 World Cup now being staged annually instead of biennially, the TTFA said several players from the squad will be eligible to make next year's team and sees it as the best opportunity to ensure the players get the resources necessary to succeed.

On the technological side, the TTFA release said video analysis tools, GPS tracking and modern scouting systems will be explored to assist with match preparation.

Cooper's under-17 charges didn't get the international exposure necessary ahead of the World Cup qualifiers, as the teams plans to participate in the January 5-11 Torneo del Sol tournament in Mexico were cancelled. Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico and Panama were among the teams to compete in the tourney.

The TTFA believes investment in youth programmes will elevate the varying national teams and aid the growth of football locally.

"We're actively seeking strategic partnerships and sponsorships from corporate entities, government agencies and international stakeholders who share our vision for football development in TT."

The TTFA said the women's programme will not be left behind by any means, and the strategic plan will emphasise equal investment in coaching, scouting and practice facilities to ensure the women's teams can compete with fruitful results regionally and internationally.

TT's under-20 women's team, coached by Dernelle Mascall, will begin their 2026 Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign against Bermuda at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on February 21.

The TTFA thanked players and staff of the boys' under-17 team for their efforts in their recent campaign and said their display should be the foundation for teams going forward.

>