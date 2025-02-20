Terrible decision to close police station

Tabaquite residents protest next to the spot Matthew Chancellor was shot dead on February 15. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Tabaquite has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons since the start of the year.

A few days ago, as was reported, an innocent young man was murdered as he stood on the pavement in a busy area of the community.

Several businesses and individuals were robbed and shot at by bandits in a black SUV. But my letter is about the issue of the closure of the Brasso police station.

For those who don't know, this station is a state of the art facility built by the People's Partnership and was closed during the tenure of then police commissioner Gary Griffith. It is still a mystery why that decision was taken.

To say this was a poor administrative decision is putting it mildly. It was a frontal attack on the citizens of Brasso and by extension the entire Tabaquite community which extends to Gran Couva, Caparo, Mamoral and Guaracara.

I want therefore to commend the new acting CoP Mr Benjamin for his speedy decision to reopen this facility. The decision to close that station a few years ago was incomprehensible and totally unacceptable.

The then CoP and or anyone involved in that decision should be made to explain the reasons and should apologise to the residents of Tabaquite. It therefore follows, that all the killings and robberies that took place in that community falls squarely on the shoulders and conscience of those who made the bad decision to close the station when they did.

MITCHEL ALONZO

San Fernando