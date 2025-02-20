Teniel Campbell back on track for National Cycling Champs

Pro Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell -

PRO cyclist Teniel Campbell makes a surprise return to the indoor track after a two-year hiatus and is one of the headline athletes set to take part in this year’s National Track Cycling Championships which pedals off at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, from February 20-23.

Campbell, who spent the last four years competing on the grueling European road circuit, confirmed her return to competitive track cycling via Instagram on February 18.

“Back on track in over two years,” she posted. “Exciting yet scary. Will be awesome racing in front of family and local fans in a few days. Come out and show your support as we race for national stripes and bragging rights.”

The championships will be used as a qualifier for the Easter International Grand Prix, Youth Pan American Games, and the Junior and Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships. Performances across the four days go towards national team selection.

Categories being contested are juniors, Under-23 and elite. They vie for top honours in sprint, keirin, omnium, team sprint and team pursuit; all Olympic events.

>

TT Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams said they are all set to welcome over 60 cyclists all chasing national titles.

“A lot of the juniors have moved up to the elite category so let’s see what they do when they match up against the elite cyclists. Let’s see if they can do the qualifying times. We expect high-quality sprint and endurance events as riders look to stake claim for national team selection,” she said.

Rising speedster Makaira Wallace is one of those former juniors who transitioned to the elite division for 2025 and beyond. She is expected to bring her A game, guided by JLD Cycling Academy head coach and two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip.

Endurance rider Akil Campbell, among others, will also feature on the track for 2025 national titles.

Switzerland-based Nicholas Paul returned to the World Cycling Centre in Aigle after returning home for the Christmas holiday last year. Sprinter Kwesi Browne is also still recovering from an injury and will not compete this year.

Action rides off on February 20 and 21 from 7-9 pm and on February 22 and 23 from 3-9 pm.