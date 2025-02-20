St Joseph’s Convent, ‘Pres’ crowned South/Central athletics champs

Cowen Hamilton Secondary School’s Mark Weston completes his jump during the boys’ 17+ long jump during the Secondary Schools Track and Field South Central Regional Championships, on February 18, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. - Photos by Innis Francis

ST JOSEPH'S Convent San Fernando and Presentation College San Fernando were crowned champions of the 2025 Secondary Schools Track and Field South/Central Championships at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella on February 19.

St Joseph's Convent ended the two-day meet held on February 18 and 19 with a total of 261 points in the girls category. It was a close battle for second spot in the girls category, as Holy Faith Convent Penal ended on 143 points and Fyzabad Anglican Secondary were just behind with 120 points.

Presentation San Fernando held on to their lead after day one, ending with 360.5 points. St Benedict's College were their closest challenger with 298 points. It was a two-horse race as Cowen Hamilton Secondary finished a distant third with 92 points.

Omari Brown was one of the standout athletes on day one as he won multiple events. He destroyed the field in the boys Under-17 110-metre hurdles event with a 14.18-second clocking. Learie Drayton of Miracle Ministries was second in 16.14 and Carapichaima West Secondary's Ishmael Charles was third in 20.15.

Brown was also unstoppable in the one-lap distance, winning the boys Under-17 400m event in 50.27. David Bernard of Open Bible High (52.84) was second and Chasiri Charles (54.49) finished third for San Fernando Central Secondary.

Brown made it a third win on the day when he copped the Under-17 100m sprint in 11.11. The St Benedict's pair of Kamari Diaz (11.29) and Isaiah Blackman (11.34) were second and third respectively.

Brown qualified for the national junior championships for the three events he won on the opening day. For the next few weeks athletes will compete in their respective zones. The top athletes will qualify for the national junior championships.

St Joseph's Convent did not win many events in the girls category on day one, but their athletes participated in a lot of events creditably which earned the school points. Aasia Auguste was one of those athletes who did win an event, clocking 17.78 to cop the girls Under-17 100m hurdles. The Carapichaima West pair of Chelsea Harding and Alexis Purcell were second and third respectively.

Convent had a strong showing in the girls 17+ discus, grabbing the second and third spots. Caitlyn Williams threw 15.49m and Sinead Vina Perez 13.88m, finishing behind Couva West Secondary's Ashanti Wilkinson who took gold with a 16.63m effort.

In the girls Under-15 discus throw, Aleya Jordan and Genesis Williams were second and third for Convent with efforts of 6.10m and 5.66m. Sophia Kissoon of Pt Fortin East Secondary easily won the event with a 11.98m throw.

On day two, Presentation San Fernando continued to rack up the points. The Pres athletes did not only succeed in the track events.

Presentation's Darius Sawyer took top spot in the boys 17+ javelin with his best being a 42.18m throw. Jakeem Weston of Cowen Hamilton was second (37.40m) and Makesi Henry of Miracle Ministries finished third (34.31m).

In the boys Under-15 shot put, Marcion Davis of Pres won with a 11.88m distance, followed by Jarib Weston of Cowen Hamilton (9.69m) and Nicholai Katerson of CTS College (8.62m).

Pres won the majority of relay events also.

Arielle Ceres (girls long jump open), Kesi Flanders, Sa'rai Ince (girls 15+ pentathlon), Daijhah Absalom (girls Under-15 shot put) were some of the athletes from St Joseph's Convent who excelled on the second day.