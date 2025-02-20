Squeezy Rankin is 2025 Young Kings champ – Justice prevails

Anthony “Squeezy Rankin” La Fleur. - Photo by Stephon Nicholas

Anthony “Squeezy Rankin” La Fleur is the 2025 Young Kings champ. He won the title on February 18 with a performance that had the audience singing along.

The National Action Cultural Committee’s (NACC) annual competition was held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Kyle “KC” Cowie’s Western Town earned him second place while Muhammad Muwakil’s Take Me Home earned him third place. Johann “Slasher” Duncan placed fourth with Ah Good Devon. “Lyrikal” Martin’s Dotish got him fifth place.

Squeezy Rankin said he was still processing, when contacted on Wednesday about winning the competition.

“I ain’t process it as yet. This is the first time I ever sing a calypso in my life,” he said.

>

The 2024 Freestyle Monarch is also set to defend that title on February 25 at Radisson Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. He will also be competing in Calypso Fiesta – the semifinals of the Calypso Monarch – at Skinner Park, San Fernando on February 22.

Squeezy Rankin also said he was touched by the public’s reaction to the song.

He will be going with God when he competes at the semifinal this weekend.

“Tell the youths to put down the guns,” he said, when asked if there was anything else he wished to share with TT.

The show started at 8 pm and ran smoothly. The 7.30 pm advertised start time allowed for entry of patrons to the venue.

Political leader of the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) Kwasi Mutema addressed the audience, saying that while the 40 years of the competition had not been easy, it helped to develop not artistes but the artform.

“This event, this year, represents a proud moment in the history of the calypso fraternity as we celebrate the 40th anniversary,” he said. He also gave some of the Young Kings’ history. He added that while sponsorship was not what it should be, the committee kept going and was doing its work for the salvation of the artform.

He thanked the National Carnival Commission (NCC) for stepping in and sponsoring the event as it was heading down a “challenging road” this year.

NCC CEO Keiba Jacob Mottley also delivered opening remarks speaking to the commission’s support of the event. She added that NACC’s servant chairman Embau Moheni was dear to her heart.

>

Donric “Master Funny” Williamson was this year’s honoree.

Its first guest artiste Gary “Apache M’ba” Thomasos was also honoured for his contributions to the competition.

Its first contestant, Rondell Greaves began singing his piece, Freedom at 8.33 pm. The song spoke to the value of Carnival and its freeing nature.

Lyrikal’s Dotish had the audience dancing and singing along. Some got out of their seats to enjoy the performance. He performed in second place. The 2024 Young Kings Mical Teja also made a guest appearance.

Other notable performances were KCs Western Town which addressed the crime situation.

Pan Trinbago trustee and calypsonian Dawren “Pharaoh” Greenidge’s America Has Spoken spoke to US president Donald Trump’s actions since holding office and its effect on Caribbean people.

The competition ran smoothly with no lulls between the 18 contestants. It ended at 12.30 am.