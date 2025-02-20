Police interview teen survivors of Marabella crash

The mangled wreckage of a Nissan Tiida in which two teenaged boys died after an unlicensed driver crashed it in an attempt to escape police on the night of February 10. Police had chased the car after it failed to stop at a roadblock in Point a Pierre. - Photo by Innis Francis

Police have interviewed the three survivors of a Marabella crash which claimed the lives of two teenagers and left another hospitalised.

Investigators told Newsday Joel Yarde, 16, was discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) and his statement was recorded in the presence of his parents.

The driver and front-seat passenger, both 16, were found and also gave statements with parental supervision.

A statement was also collected from the temporary owner of the car, a Nissan Tiida, but investigators are waiting for a statement from the car's registered owner.

Newsday understands the car has not been registered to the temporary owner, as he is still paying for it under a rent-to-own arrangement.

>

However, the temporary owner has told investigators he did not give the underaged driver of the car permission to use it.

Investigators are also waiting on Licensing officials to inspect the car.

Sources were cautious about revealing what charges were being explored for the driver, given that he is a minor. However, in such instances, drivers may be charged for causing death by dangerous driving.

The five teens were occupants of the white Tiida, which crashed into a light pole along the Southern Main Road, Pointe-a-Pierre, near Flowerpot Beach.

Yarde was sitting in the back seat along with Kelita Jamal King, 16, of Riverside Road, Battoo Boulevard, and Trey Collymore, 14, of Union Park East. All three were pinned in their seats after the collision. King died at the scene and Collymore died of his injuries at the SFGH. The driver and front-seat passenger escaped with minor injuries.

From statements received, investigators said it appears the boys may have been on a joyride when the driver panicked on seeing the police roadblock in Marabella and tried to get away.

King and Collymore had a joint funeral at the Marabella Evangelical Church, Battoo Street, Marabella, on February 19. They were then buried alongside each other at the Marabella Public Cemetery.