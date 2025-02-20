Paladins Chess tourney starts on February 22

FIDE Masters Mario Merritt (L) and Marcus Joseph (R) shake hands at the start of play in a recent showdown. Photo courtesy Paladins Chess Club -

Over 40 of the country's best chess players will test their wits and strategies when the 36th edition of the Paladins Chess tournament gets under way at the El Dorado North Hindu School on February 22. The event will be contested over two weekends, with the tournament concluding after Carnival with action on March 8 and 9.

The tournament is set to feature prominent chess players such as International Chess Federation (FIDE) Master and attorney Mario Merritt, who last featured in the Paladins tournament in 2019. International Master (IM) Vishnu Singh, Trevor Haynes, David Jones, David Maynard, Prince Primus, former Paladins winner Marcus Joseph and veteran Andrew Bowles will also be vying for top honours.

Some of the top players expected to feature in the junior category are: Angelo Austin; Zac Bassant; Kevin Maharaj; Gabriel Ramdial; Kalel Scoon and Tzion Vieira.

At the tournament, former TT Chess Association president Roderick Noel, a national rating officer, will receive an award from the Paladins Chess Club for his outstanding and dedicated service to the sport.

The name of the winners' challenge trophy will be a tribute to the pair of Bowles and Bhisham Soondarsingh, both of whom are foundation members of the Paladins club which was founded in 1968.

>

The tournament is being sponsored by Merle's Hairdressing Supplies, while another Paladins foundation member Leroy Mayers will be providing the prizes for this year's junior category.