Olympic bronze medallist Kent Bernard dies at 82

In this February 2023 file photo, TT's 1964 Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists Kent Bernard (L) and Edwin Roberts (R) flank NAAATT first vice-president Paul Paul Voisin. - Photo courtesy NAAATT

Kent Bernard, a member of TT's men's 4x400-metre relay team which earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 1964, died at 82 on February 19.

At the 1964 Olympics, alongside Wendell Mottley, Edwin Roberts and Edward Skinner, Bernard brought joy to the people of TT when the quartet placed third in the 4x400m final behind the US and Great Britain in a time of three minutes, 01.70 seconds (3:01.70).

Both the National Association of Athletics Administration (NAAATT) and the Ministry of Sport and Community Development paid tribute to Bernard, who was also a member of TT's 4x400m bronze medal team at the 1971 Pan American Games. Roberts, Ben Cayenne and Trevor James completed the TT quartet on that occasion.

Bernard was awarded the Hummingbird Gold Medal for his excellence, achievements and contributions to sport in 2018.

"The NAAATT mourns the loss of Kent Bede Bernard, a distinguished athlete and cherished member of our athletics community. Bernard's dedication to the sport has left an indelible mark on our nation's history," a February 20 social media post from the NAAATT said.

>

"His legacy serves as an inspiration to both current and future athletes, exemplifying the heights that can be reached through dedication, teamwork and perseverance.

"As we reflect on his contributions, we're reminded of the profound influence he had on athletics in TT and the legacy he leaves behind."

The NAAATT release said Bernard's achievement with the 1964 relay quartet highlighted the country's emerging prominence on the global athletics scene.