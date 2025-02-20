NTA: Security minister's silence on missing ammo concerning

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds -

THE National Transformation Alliance (NTA) said it is "deeply concerned by the deafening silence" of Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, over the report of 25,000 rounds of ammunition missing from the Defence Force.

The police and Defence Force have launched separate investigations into the incident.

In a media release on February 19, the NTA said Hinds needs to address this national security issue.

"The failure of minister Hinds to communicate with the media and the public regarding this serious issue has only exacerbated public fear and confusion. His unwillingness to provide timely information in a situation that impacts national security speaks volumes about his disregard for transparency and accountability."

The NTA said the missing ammo has the potential to cause panic, undermine the public’s confidence in the national security apparatus, and damage the Defence Force's reputation, particularly the army.

"It is vital that the minister takes immediate action to restore trust and ensure that such incidents are thoroughly investigated."

The NTA, led by former CoP Gary Griffith, called for an external audit team to confirm whether the claim is accurate and to determine whether the ammunition was expended for training purposes, transferred to other units, or stolen.

"This is an important point to consider because sometimes discrepancies may be due to ammunition stored being transferred for operational use or for training purposes, creating the false impression that ammunition is missing, making it a simple accounting error.

"Regardless of if this is the case or not, the public needs clarity on whether this incident is an administrative error or something more sinister. The lack of immediate action has the potential to embarrass the Defence Force, which may be unjustified, and it could also have far-reaching consequences for the country’s international standing."