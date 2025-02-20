Nestle, OJT programme train youths for work

MOU SIGNED: (From left) Rodney Kirton, placement and marketing officer one, OJT Division, Ministry of Labour; Leesa Rondon, Nestlé talent manager; Kristin Martinez, Nestlé head of human resources; Curtis Daniel, deputy director, OJT Division, Ministry of Labour; Kendra Marshall-Pierre, placement and marketing officer two, OJT Division, Ministry of Labour, at a recent signing of an agreement. -

Nestle has announced a collaboration with the On the Job Training Programme (OJTP) to train students with vital skills that will empower them to work at Nestle and in the broader job market.

A release dated February 17 said the collaboration comes in the form of a Memorandum of Agreement between Nestle and the Ministry of Labour, signed on January 24.

“This strategic partnership, which began in 2017 under the name Nestrainee, continues to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering practical training across multiple business functions,” the release said.

The programme spans several areas including manufacturing, food processing, production, engineering, supply chain management, accounts, human resources, information technology, corporate communications, sales and marketing.

The release said Nestle will expand its training to digital skills development, sustainability practices, agripreneurship, entrepreneurship and leadership development over the next two years. The release said the additions underscores Nestle’s ongoing dedication to youth development.

“Our renewed partnership with the OJTP reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in TT’s future workforce,” said Nestle head of human resources Kristin Martinez.

The release said since its inception the Nestrainee programme has trained 71 people with ten from the first cohort securing permanent positions at Nestle.