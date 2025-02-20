Machel Montano to take stage at Stink + Dutty

Soca star Voice - Visual Styles

Machel Montano makes his first stage appearance at Stink + Dutty on February 22, at Festival Grounds, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Montano, a leading contender for this year’s Road March with mega-hit Pardy, is expected to rock the south venue with his famed 2025 soca song, which has been generating resounding reception at all Carnival events this season.

This year’s Stink + Dutty is themed a Kaleidoscope of Love – Hippie J’Ouvert, and is gearing up to be another colourful and euphoric water, paint, powder and foam party.

Hosted by Scorch, Air Committee, IlluSions and Voice and Friends, the early-morning fete jumps off from 3 am-10 am and features a cast of soca's biggest artists.

Voice is also expected to deliver a high-energy set, having released his newest collaboration Flatten alongside Bunji Garlin. Voice has also been a staple at multiple fetes so far, with 2025 songs such as Too Own Way, Retro and Higher.

Reigning Road March winner Mical Teja, Nailah Blackman, Lyrikal, GBM Nutron, Vincentian musician and songwriter Skinny Fabulous and breakout soca artist Yung Bredda, will all perform on the Stink + Dutty stage.

Additionally, on March 1, Stink + Dutty Road – an all-inclusive J’Ouvert experience – hits Woodbrook, Port of Spain, from 3 am.