La Romaine man to pay stepson $40k for 2023 stabbing

- File photo

A man who stabbed and wounded his stepson in a fight at the family’s home in La Romaine in 2023 has been ordered to pay him $40,000 in compensation.

On February 19, Justice Nalini Singh in the San Fernando High Court passed the sentence after Jason Small pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Small has until December 31 to pay. The judge also ordered a protection order for the victim for three years.

Attorney Shanelle Kissoon represented the State, and attorney Kiran Panday represented Small.

The court considered that he had moved out of the house and agreed to the protection order and pay compensation.

The police contended that the stabbing occurred at around 4.30 pm on December 26, 2023, at Hector Street, La Romaine.

There was an altercation that escalated, and the victim was stabbed in the left side of his chest.

Small left the house and a report was made to the San Fernando police.

His injured stepson was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was treated and warded.

The next day, Small was detained.

When the police told him of the matter being investigated, Small said he and his stepson’s mother were fighting.

The stepson tried to part them and was stabbed.

Small told investigators, “All three of we was arguing and we end up in a fight. All of we was in the kitchen and I grabbed a knife from by the sink. Two of them was still coming at me, so I swing the knife at them.”